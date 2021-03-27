Hunting (LON:HTG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $196.36

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 196.36 ($2.57) and traded as high as GBX 270.40 ($3.53). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 265 ($3.46), with a volume of 232,535 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hunting to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 305 ($3.98) in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hunting currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 257.78 ($3.37).

Get Hunting alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £437.09 million and a P/E ratio of -1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 253.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 196.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. Hunting’s payout ratio is presently -0.06%.

In related news, insider Carol Chesney bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, with a total value of £13,400 ($17,507.19).

Hunting Company Profile (LON:HTG)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.