Huobi Token (HT) Price Reaches $12.85 on Top Exchanges

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for about $12.85 or 0.00022952 BTC on major exchanges. Huobi Token has a market cap of $2.35 billion and approximately $423.28 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00021697 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00048193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $345.08 or 0.00616307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00065125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,166.44 or 0.03869262 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,827,444 tokens. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

