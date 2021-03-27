HUSD Achieves Market Capitalization of $728.03 Million (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. HUSD has a total market cap of $728.03 million and approximately $771.84 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One HUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00021636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00048814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.32 or 0.00626173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00065278 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00024717 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About HUSD

HUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 727,282,151 coins. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

Buying and Selling HUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

