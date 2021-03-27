Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Short Interest Update

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 80.5% from the February 28th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HSQVY traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,675. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.96. Husqvarna AB has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $776.44 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSQVY. SEB Equities raised shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

