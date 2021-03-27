Hydro Protocol Price Reaches $0.0262 on Major Exchanges (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $18.41 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00021267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00047931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.88 or 0.00613252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00064969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00023149 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.