HyperDAO Hits Market Capitalization of $7.36 Million (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One HyperDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. HyperDAO has a market cap of $7.36 million and approximately $215,455.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 16% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HyperDAO (CRYPTO:HDAO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 385,333,511 coins. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

