Hyperion (HYN) Reaches Market Cap of $2.50 Million

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Hyperion has traded down 48% against the U.S. dollar. One Hyperion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyperion has a market cap of $2.50 million and $83,621.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00020949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00048018 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.48 or 0.00619641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00065230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00022963 BTC.

Hyperion Coin Profile

Hyperion is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 8,043,574,329 coins and its circulating supply is 153,013,714 coins. Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

