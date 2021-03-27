I/O Coin Price Reaches $0.25 on Exchanges (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded up 87.6% against the dollar. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.71 million and approximately $27,207.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000446 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $199.62 or 0.00354990 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00033720 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.94 or 0.05365080 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About I/O Coin

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,773,256 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.