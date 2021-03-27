IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Short Interest Down 75.8% in March

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 75.8% from the February 28th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS IAALF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.18. 1,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,154. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.93.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

