IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Short Interest Down 75.8% in March

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 75.8% from the February 28th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS IAALF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.18. 1,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,154. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.93.
IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile
