Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.86

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.86 and traded as low as $12.78. Iberdrola shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 20,267 shares.

About Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF)

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

