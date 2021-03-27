ICE ROCK MINING Hits One Day Trading Volume of $35,209.00 (ROCK2)

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. ICE ROCK MINING has a market cap of $1.49 million and $35,209.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0946 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ICE ROCK MINING has traded up 91% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00058782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.40 or 0.00229315 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.61 or 0.00851677 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00050910 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00075190 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00032298 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ICE ROCK MINING Coin Profile

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. The official website for ICE ROCK MINING is icerockmining.io . ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here . ICE ROCK MINING’s official message board is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

Buying and Selling ICE ROCK MINING

