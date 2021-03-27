ichi.farm (ICHI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $76,547.00

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last week, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major exchanges. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00057934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.47 or 0.00242287 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.45 or 0.00852142 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00049620 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00073977 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00030108 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins.

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.