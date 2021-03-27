ICHI (ICHI) Price Tops $14.35

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 27th. ICHI has a market capitalization of $38.48 million and approximately $40,493.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.35 or 0.00025572 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00058474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.77 or 0.00227695 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $484.91 or 0.00864122 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00050684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00075542 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00031542 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,681,229 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

