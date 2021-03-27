ICON Price Up 11.2% Over Last Week (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 27th. ICON has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and approximately $191.27 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $2.23 or 0.00003955 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ICON has traded up 11.2% against the dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 595,089,153 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation.

