Iconic Token (ICNQ) Trading 24.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Iconic Token token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Iconic Token has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. Iconic Token has a market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $3,059.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00058509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00006112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.98 or 0.00236481 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.25 or 0.00843369 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00049365 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00073779 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00031264 BTC.

Iconic Token Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,968,783 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,168,783 tokens. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.