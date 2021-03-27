Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $280.72

Ideagen plc (LON:IDEA) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 280.72 ($3.67) and traded as low as GBX 270 ($3.53). Ideagen shares last traded at GBX 272 ($3.55), with a volume of 145,768 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDEA. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Ideagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The firm has a market cap of £685.77 million and a P/E ratio of 1,360.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 280.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 244.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.12 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Ideagen’s payout ratio is presently 1.60%.

In other Ideagen news, insider David Hornsby sold 2,589,533 shares of Ideagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.78), for a total transaction of £7,483,750.37 ($9,777,567.77).

Ideagen Company Profile (LON:IDEA)

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

