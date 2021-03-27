Ideaology Market Capitalization Hits $3.89 Million (IDEA)

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Ideaology has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Ideaology has a total market cap of $3.89 million and approximately $124,535.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ideaology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00021345 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00048823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.05 or 0.00625387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00065277 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00023246 BTC.

Ideaology Profile

Ideaology is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,381,579 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Buying and Selling Ideaology

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ideaology using one of the exchanges listed above.

