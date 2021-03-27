IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IDYA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of IDYA opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average is $15.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.98 million, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.11. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $24.60.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after buying an additional 319,057 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,156,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,528,000 after acquiring an additional 147,400 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 101,410.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,098,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,266 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $6,595,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 40,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Mark Lackner sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $46,168.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $103,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,583.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Further Reading: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.