IDEX (IDEX) Price Hits $0.14

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded 41.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $81.76 million and approximately $6.63 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00021664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00047967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.46 or 0.00624612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00065045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00023371 BTC.

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 577,771,963 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . The official website for IDEX is idex.market

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

