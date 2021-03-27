Idle (IDLE) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $209,814.00

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. Idle has a market cap of $12.11 million and $209,814.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle token can now be purchased for approximately $9.63 or 0.00017551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Idle has traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00058407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.61 or 0.00232591 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $480.33 or 0.00875454 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00050433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00074924 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00031271 BTC.

Idle Token Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,257,655 tokens. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Idle

