Ignition Hits Market Capitalization of $145,214.58 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 67.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Ignition has a market cap of $145,214.58 and $84.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ignition has traded 26.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,939.14 or 0.99701421 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00034565 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00010919 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00090897 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ignition Profile

IC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,412,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,399,229 tokens. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

