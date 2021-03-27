Ignition Reaches Market Cap of $117,881.08 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 39.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Ignition has a market cap of $117,881.08 and $6.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition token can now be bought for $0.0843 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ignition alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,704.94 or 0.99889347 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00033522 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00011393 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00078277 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001419 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Ignition Token Profile

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,412,179 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,399,006 tokens. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.