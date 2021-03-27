IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,489,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,698 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.63% of IHS Markit worth $223,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.07.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $98.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $57.01 and a twelve month high of $101.45.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

