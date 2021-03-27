IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,421 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.11% of IHS Markit worth $40,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,071,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,116,000 after purchasing an additional 103,722 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit by 59.6% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 577,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,318,000 after purchasing an additional 215,504 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in IHS Markit by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 139,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 84,768 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,999,000 after acquiring an additional 130,837 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

INFO stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.57. 1,601,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,812. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $57.01 and a 52-week high of $101.45. The company has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.43.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INFO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.07.

In other IHS Markit news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

