IHT Real Estate Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $754.00 (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market cap of $2.25 million and $754.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00021305 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00048067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $344.23 or 0.00615206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00064991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00022901 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CRYPTO:IHT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

