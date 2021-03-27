Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,240 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Illumina were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 975 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in Illumina by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,735 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Illumina by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Illumina by 6.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 584 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock opened at $401.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $438.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.15, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.14 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $367.85.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.27, for a total value of $1,461,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,550,476.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,185 shares of company stock valued at $7,451,728. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

