imbrex (REX) Trading 21.1% Lower Over Last Week

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. imbrex has a market capitalization of $157,714.83 and approximately $117.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One imbrex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, imbrex has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00021636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00048814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.32 or 0.00626173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00065278 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00024717 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

imbrex is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

