IMI (LON:IMI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,185.11

IMI plc (LON:IMI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,185.11 ($15.48) and traded as high as GBX 1,310 ($17.12). IMI shares last traded at GBX 1,304 ($17.04), with a volume of 370,302 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IMI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of IMI to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,201.33 ($15.70).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,307.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,185.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is 0.54%.

In related news, insider Roy Twite sold 25,959 shares of IMI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($17.22), for a total value of £342,139.62 ($447,007.60). Insiders purchased 29 shares of company stock valued at $37,764 over the last ninety days.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

