IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IMIAY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of IMI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BNP Paribas lowered IMI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

IMIAY stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. IMI has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.84.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

