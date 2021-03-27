Immofinanz Ag (OTCMKTS:IMMZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Immofinanz Ag (OTCMKTS:IMMZF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 78.3% from the February 28th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IMMZF remained flat at $$17.00 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.00. Immofinanz has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $19.00.
Immofinanz Company Profile
