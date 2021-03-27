Immofinanz Ag (OTCMKTS:IMMZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Immofinanz Ag (OTCMKTS:IMMZF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 78.3% from the February 28th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMMZF remained flat at $$17.00 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.00. Immofinanz has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Immofinanz Company Profile

IMMOFINANZ AG acquires, develops, owns, rents, and manages properties primarily in Austria, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, and Hungary. It develops office, retail, and other properties. The company manages offices under myhive brand; retail parks under STOP SHOP brand; and shopping centers under VIVO! brand.

