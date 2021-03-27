ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Short Interest Down 77.5% in March

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 77.5% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IMUC remained flat at $$0.58 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,207. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.98.
ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Company Profile
