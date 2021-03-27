Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Short Interest Update

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 90.1% from the February 28th total of 70,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 377,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:NDVAF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 103,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,956. Indiva has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26.
About Indiva
Recommended Story: What is a death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Indiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.