Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Short Interest Update

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 90.1% from the February 28th total of 70,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 377,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NDVAF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 103,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,956. Indiva has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26.

About Indiva

Indiva Limited operates as a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada. It creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other powered by INDIVA products through license agreements and partnerships.

