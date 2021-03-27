Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 78.9% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

ICHBF stock remained flat at $$5.51 during trading on Friday. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $5.51.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and processing of steel in Mexico and North America. It offers commercial and structural steel products, rebars, steel wires and derivates, special bars, steel pipes and tubes, billets, and blooms. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Tlalnepantla de Baz, Mexico.

