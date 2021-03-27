Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 79.0% from the February 28th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMCI remained flat at $$0.22 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15. Infinite Group has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.28.

About Infinite Group

Infinite Group, Inc provides managed information technology (IT) and virtualization services, and develops and provides cybersecurity tools and solutions to private businesses and government agencies in the United States. It offers Nodeware, an automated network vulnerability management system that assesses vulnerabilities in a computer network using scanning technology.

