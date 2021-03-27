Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 79.0% from the February 28th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IMCI remained flat at $$0.22 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15. Infinite Group has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.28.
About Infinite Group
