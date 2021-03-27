Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Short Interest Update

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.8% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IFNY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,735. Infinity Energy Resources has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16.

Infinity Energy Resources Company Profile

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas resources. It has an option to acquire oil and gas properties in central Kansas covering an area of approximately 11,000 acres. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

