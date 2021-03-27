Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Short Interest Update

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.8% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS IFNY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,735. Infinity Energy Resources has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16.
Infinity Energy Resources Company Profile
See Also: Why do corrections happen?
Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.