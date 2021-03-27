InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) to post ($0.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for InflaRx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.24). InflaRx reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that InflaRx will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.73). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($0.67). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover InflaRx.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10).

Several research analysts recently commented on IFRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of InflaRx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of InflaRx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. InflaRx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRX. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of InflaRx by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in InflaRx in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in InflaRx during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the third quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $695,000. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IFRX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.06. The company had a trading volume of 441,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,297. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $175.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.56. InflaRx has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $9.70.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

