Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Ingredion worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 14.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,729,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,590,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,395,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,093 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 851,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,985,000 after purchasing an additional 465,565 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,198,000 after purchasing an additional 528,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 672,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,891,000 after purchasing an additional 24,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $92.78 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.71 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.08 and a 200-day moving average of $80.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

INGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,502 shares of company stock worth $132,923. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

