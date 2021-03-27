Injective Protocol Hits Market Cap of $177.40 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for about $11.32 or 0.00020096 BTC on major exchanges. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $177.40 million and $20.79 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded down 11.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Injective Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00058521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.04 or 0.00243272 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.37 or 0.00842124 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00049480 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00073795 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00031768 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,670,862 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Injective Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Injective Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.