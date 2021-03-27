Ink Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Ink has a total market capitalization of $812,942.55 and approximately $134,113.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ink has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00058385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.34 or 0.00234736 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $482.03 or 0.00874818 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00050054 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00075157 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00030769 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official website is ink.one

Ink Token Trading

