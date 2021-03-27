Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Desjardins decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:INGXF opened at $17.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -35.18 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

