InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Down 79.3% in March

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a decrease of 79.3% from the February 28th total of 218,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,625,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of InnerScope Hearing Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,675,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,330,656. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.
About InnerScope Hearing Technologies
