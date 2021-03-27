Inrad Optics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INRD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Inrad Optics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INRD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Inrad Optics stock remained flat at $$0.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 million, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of -0.10. Inrad Optics has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.46.

Inrad Optics Company Profile

Inrad Optics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components, and precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies in the United States. The company provides optical components, optical coatings, and subassemblies for the military, aerospace, industrial, and medical marketplace; precision metal optics; and UV filter optical components for use in critical applications in defense systems, such as missile warning sensors, as well as opto-mechanical design and assembly services.

