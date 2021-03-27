Insider Selling: Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR) Senior Officer Sells 1,938,038 Shares of Stock

Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR) Senior Officer Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 1,938,038 shares of Lomiko Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$290,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,102,183.50.

Amrit Paul Singh Gill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lomiko Metals alerts:

On Wednesday, March 17th, Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 6,500 shares of Lomiko Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total transaction of C$1,365.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Amrit Paul Singh Gill bought 5,500 shares of Lomiko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$742.50.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Amrit Paul Singh Gill bought 100,000 shares of Lomiko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,000.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Amrit Paul Singh Gill bought 45,000 shares of Lomiko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,650.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Amrit Paul Singh Gill bought 43,000 shares of Lomiko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,740.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 1,000,000 shares of Lomiko Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total transaction of C$220,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 350,000 shares of Lomiko Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$85,750.00.

CVE LMR traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$0.19. The company had a trading volume of 124,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,118. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.93 million and a PE ratio of -12.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. Lomiko Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.02 and a 12 month high of C$0.28.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Lomiko Metals from C$0.33 to C$0.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.