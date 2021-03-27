Insight Protocol Hits Market Cap of $1.04 Million (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Insight Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Insight Protocol has traded down 31.3% against the dollar. Insight Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $96,330.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00021234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00048354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.99 or 0.00622599 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00065242 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00023109 BTC.

About Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol is a token. Its launch date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 tokens. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en

Insight Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

