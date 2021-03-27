Insights Network Trading 52.2% Higher Over Last Week (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last week, Insights Network has traded up 52.2% against the U.S. dollar. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $8.56 million and approximately $57,059.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Insights Network

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 284,349,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

