Inspyr Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSPX) Short Interest Update

Inspyr Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSPX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, an increase of 1,455.2% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,473,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Inspyr Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Friday. 1,012,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,108,115. Inspyr Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

Inspyr Therapeutics, Inc, clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of diseases. It focuses on a pipeline of small molecule adenosine receptor modulators, such as A2B antagonists, dual A2A/A2B antagonists, and A2A agonists. The company was formerly known as GenSpera Inc and changed its name to Inspyr Therapeutics, Inc in August 2016.

