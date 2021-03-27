Insureum Market Cap Reaches $13.01 Million (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last week, Insureum has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Insureum token can now be purchased for $0.0608 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges. Insureum has a total market cap of $13.01 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00021329 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00047923 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.72 or 0.00616064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00065054 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00023257 BTC.

About Insureum

Insureum (CRYPTO:ISR) is a token. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. The official website for Insureum is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

