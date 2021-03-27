Intel Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intel in a report released on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the chip maker will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intel’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INTC. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.84.

Shares of INTC opened at $64.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $263.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.16. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,499 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,921 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

