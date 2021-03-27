Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – KeyCorp increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Intel in a report released on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now anticipates that the chip maker will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Intel’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on INTC. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $64.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

