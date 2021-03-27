Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Intel in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the chip maker will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Intel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.84.

Intel stock opened at $64.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $67.44. The company has a market cap of $263.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Intel by 9.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 32,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 31,489 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $617,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 16.0% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $227,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

